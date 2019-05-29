App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jammu and Kashmir Bank; target of Rs 65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jammu and Kashmir Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated May 17, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Jammu and Kashmir Bank


Jammu & Kashmir Bank reported strong operating profit led by strong NII growth of 42% YoY & 134% YoY growth in other income largely led by gain from stake sale in PNB MetLife worth Rs 143 crore. Credit growth came in healthy at 16.4% YoY to Rs 66272 crore, led by higher traction in retail loans in J&K state. Focus on balance sheet growth in J&K state continued with ~23% YoY growth to Rs 39015 crore driven by growth in personal & agriculture book while non J&K book grew 6.4% YoY to Rs 30357 crore. Change in asset mix with increase in proportion of retail segment has yielded 14 bps QoQ margins expansion to 3.95%.


Outlook


Healthy growth in advances with focus on retail segment is expected to augment margins & thereby operational performance. Recognition of stressed account & continuous reduction in rehabilitated advances is expected to keep asset quality under control. Accordingly, RoA is expected to improve gradually to 0.8% in FY21E. Rolling over our estimates to FY21E, we revise our target price to Rs 65 (earlier Rs 52), valuing the stock at ~0.9x FY21E ABV. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2019 10:01 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jammu and Kashmir Bank #Recommendations

