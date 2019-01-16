App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jammu and Kashmir Bank; target of Rs 64: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Jammu and Kashmir Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 64 in its research report dated January 15, 2019.

Anand Rathi's research report on Jammu and Kashmir Bank


With its contracting stressed pipeline, steady repayments from the large restructured book and focus on lending in its home state, we believe J&K Bank?s core operating parameters will gradually improve. Given the recent fall in the stock price, we alter our recommendation to a Buy.


Outlook


Our Jan?20 target (`64) is based on the two-stage DDM model. This implies a ~0.6x P/ABV multiple on its FY21e book.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 16, 2019 01:46 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Jammu and Kashmir Bank #Recommendations

