you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jammu and Kashmir Bank; target of Rs 52: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jammu and Kashmir Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 52 in its research report dated January 14, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Jammu and Kashmir Bank


J&K Bank reported asset quality deterioration due to IL&FS exposure being classified as substandard leading to increase in absolute GNPA to ~Rs 6860 crore, up 13% QoQ. Accordingly, GNPA ratio increased 94 bps QoQ to 9.94% Advances growth came in lower QoQ at 12.3% YoY at ~Rs 65027 crore, primarily led by moderation in disbursement outside J&K state. Advances growth in J&K continued to remain healthy at ~22% YoY Margins increased to 3.91% vs. 3.69% in Q2FY19 with strong NII growth of 13% YoY ahead of our estimates. Growth in other income came in healthy at 52% YoY to ~Rs 164 crore on the back of trading income, which supported topline. Therefore, PPP came in at Rs 425 crore, up 11% YoY and above our estimate of Rs 354 crore IL&FS exposure and ageing of stressed assets kept provision elevated at ~Rs 253 crore. However, margin expansion and healthy growth in other income led to PAT growth at 43% YoY to Rs 104 crore, above our estimate of Rs 97 crore On back of healthy operational performance, the management expects RoA target of 1.3% and RoE target of 16% for FY20E.


Outlook


Post a slowdown in J&K state & higher corporate slippage, a revival in credit growth is seen in J&K. However, lower slippage from rehabilitated accounts till now are positive. NPA from IL&FS and factoring in some rehabilitation losses from J&K, ABV is revised lower. Accordingly, we reduce the target price to Rs 52 (earlier Rs 58), maintaining valuations at ~1x FY20E ABV. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 15, 2019 11:34 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jammu and Kashmir Bank #Recommendations

