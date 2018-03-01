App
Feb 27, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 190: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Jagran Prakashan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated February 21, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Jagran Prakashan


Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) is a media house with interests spanning across printing and publication of newspapers & magazines, Radio and Digital & Outdoor Advertising. The group publishes 8 newspapers and 2 magazines.  Dainik Jagran with its long-standing presence and focus on providing local content has enabled it to command a dominant position in the country’s Hindi speaking regions. JPL’s advertisement revenue excluding Radio grew at a CAGR of 8% over FY13-17 driven by better yields and increased volumes. We expect overall advertisement revenue to grow at a CAGR of 7% over FY17-20E. Given its leadership position, we expect Radio business to register a strong CAGR of 14% driven by robust growth in the sector, strong listenership base and presence across major cities.  Overall, we model revenue CAGR of 7% over FY17-20E driven by growth in advertisement and circulation revenue. We project EBITDA margins to expand by 10bps to 28.1% by FY20E led by strong margin expansion in Radio business coupled with robust margin in Dainik Jagran.


Outlook
We recommend ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs.190 based on SOTP methodology. We value the core business at 13x FY20E and radio business at 25x FY20E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

