App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 156: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jagran Prakashan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 156 in its research report dated 02 Aug 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Jagran Prakashan


revenue grew 2% YoY (+10% QoQ) to INR6b (in-line), driven by radio and other operating revenue; print business revenue was flat YoY. Newsprint prices increased 10% YoY; however, a 4-5% decline in circulation copies and the use of old (low-priced) inventory restricted the rise in newsprint cost to a meager 3% YoY (+10% QoQ). EBITDA, thus, grew 1% YoY (+36% QoQ) to INR1.6b (in-line), with the margin down 15bp YoY to 27.1%. PAT declined 1% YoY (+45% QoQ) to INR854m (in-line) due to lower other income.


Outlook


However, we believe that a revival in ad spends, coupled with strong growth from the radio business, bodes well for JAGP. At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 10x/8x FY19/20; ex-Music Broadcast earnings, the stock is trading at an attractive P/E of 7x on FY20 EPS. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 06:11 pm

tags #Buy #Jagran Prakashan #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.