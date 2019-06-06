App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 151: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Jagran Prakashan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 151 in its research report dated May 30, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Jagran Prakashan


JAGP’s revenue/EBITDA grew by a healthy 8.2/14.6% YoY (DB Corp 3.7/6.3%). PAT increased was restricted to 12.2% due to higher tax. Double digit ad revenue growth in Dainik Jagran was after a hiatus of eleven quarters. Government category contributed 50-55% of the growth led by 25% increase in DAVP rates. Education and auto were other positive contributors. National advertising (40-45% of print ad revenues) was key laggard. With stable govt at the centre and revival in consumption; mgmt estimate national advertising to pick-up from festive season. Operating performance would have been even more healthy but for muted show by other publications (Mid-day, Naidunia etc). Radio, digital, outdoor and event businesses performance too was on track.


Outlook


Jagran Prakashan’s (JAGP) 4QFY19 operating performance was ahead of estimates. This was led by 9% advertising revenue growth in print business (Dainik Jagran 12%), moderate growth in newsprint (NP) prices and other opex YoY. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 151 (+31%) @ 12x FY21E EPS (a discount of ~25% to 3/5/10 years avg PE).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2019 02:33 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Jagran Prakashan #Recommendations

