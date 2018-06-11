Buy J.Kumar Infraprojects; target of Rs 426: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on J.Kumar Infraprojects

JKIL Q4FY18 revenue grew 72.8 % YoY (highest growth in last 14 quarters) to ` 9.0bn (highest quarterly revenue), led by robust execution in its metro and JNPT projects. It’s JV revenue of ` 1.6bn added at standalone as per Ind AS 111 primarily from Delhi metro project. Another ` 429mn JV revenue will be added in next two quarters. EBITDA margin improved 115bps YoY to 13.2 % though remained much lower than 17.6% (9MFY18) due to lower margins on JV revenue. PAT grew sharply 95 .1% YoY to ` 548 mn (highest ever quarterly PAT) driven by better operating performance, despite sizeable rise in depreciation, interest cost and decline in other income.

Outlook

The stock trades at attractive valuation of 9.5x FY20 E EPS. We reiterate Buy on the stock with a TP of ` 426 ( 1 5x FY20 E EPS ) due to multi - year high order book coupled with start of pick up in execution particularly from metro and JNPT projects.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.