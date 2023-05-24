English
    Buy J K Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 870: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on J K Lakshmi Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated May 22, 2023.

    May 24, 2023 / 10:46 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Lakshmi Cement

    J K Lakshmi Cement (JKLC)’s 4QFY23 operating performance was below our estimates, with standalone EBITDA at INR1.9b (down 32% YoY; 15% below our estimate). EBITDA/t stood at INR617 (down 32% YoY) v/s est. INR782. OPM was at 10.9% (est. 12.7%), while PAT stood at INR973m (est. INR1.3b). Management targets to improve EBITDA/t by INR200-250 over the next 18 months aided by a better geo-mix, higher trade sales, and efficiency improvement in logistics/plants. JKLC targets a volume growth of 19% YoY in FY24. Expansion at UCWL (2.5mtpa capacity) is progressing well and it supports volume growth in FY25E.

    Outlook

    We maintain our FY24E/FY25E earnings for JKLC. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR870, valuing the stock at 8.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA (v/s Sep’24E earlier).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

