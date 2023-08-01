English
    Buy J K Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 820 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on J K Lakshmi Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated July 30, 2023.

    August 01, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Lakshmi Cement

    J K Lakshmi Cement’s (JKLC) 1QFY24 operating performance was below our estimates, with consolidated EBITDA at INR2b (down 24% YoY; 18% below our estimate). EBITDA/t declined 28% YoY to INR612 (est. INR731). OPM was down 4.2pp YoY at 11.3%. PAT declined 31% YoY to INR798m (est. INR1.2b). In 1QFY24, volume was partially affected by cyclone in core markets (West and North). However, the management maintains its cement volume growth guidance of 19% for FY24 and expects EBITDA/t to improve to INR 1,000 in the next 18 months. Trial-runs for the clinker plant of 1.5mtpa at subsidiary company have started, which will increase volumes in 2HFY24. We cut our FY24E/FY25E consolidated EBITDA by 5%/4%, given the weak 1Q performance.

    Outlook

    JKLC is a cost-efficient player with presence in favorable regions (Gujarat and North) and is trying to improve its profitability. We maintain our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR820 (vs. INR870 earlier).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 08:12 pm

