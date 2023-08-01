Buy J K Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 820 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Lakshmi Cement
J K Lakshmi Cement’s (JKLC) 1QFY24 operating performance was below our estimates, with consolidated EBITDA at INR2b (down 24% YoY; 18% below our estimate). EBITDA/t declined 28% YoY to INR612 (est. INR731). OPM was down 4.2pp YoY at 11.3%. PAT declined 31% YoY to INR798m (est. INR1.2b). In 1QFY24, volume was partially affected by cyclone in core markets (West and North). However, the management maintains its cement volume growth guidance of 19% for FY24 and expects EBITDA/t to improve to INR 1,000 in the next 18 months. Trial-runs for the clinker plant of 1.5mtpa at subsidiary company have started, which will increase volumes in 2HFY24. We cut our FY24E/FY25E consolidated EBITDA by 5%/4%, given the weak 1Q performance.
Outlook
JKLC is a cost-efficient player with presence in favorable regions (Gujarat and North) and is trying to improve its profitability. We maintain our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR820 (vs. INR870 earlier).
