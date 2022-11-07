English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy J K Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 730: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on J K Lakshmi Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 07, 2022 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Lakshmi Cement


    Higher realization (5% higher than our estimate) helped JKLC beat our earnings estimates in 2QFY23. Standalone EBITDA/OPM stood at INR1.4b/10.6% (est. INR1.1b/8.3%). Profit stood at INR590m (est. INR380m). Standalone Cement realizations (excluding non-Cement revenue) were flat QoQ, but the same declined by 2% QoQ based on consolidated financials. The management said that better realizations vis-à-vis its peers in 1HFY23 is due to a better geographical-mix (higher sales in better profitability areas – 55% from 52-53% earlier), greater trades sales, and a better product mix. We raise our FY23/FY24 EBITDA/EPS estimate by 4%/6% each, given its improved performance. Valuations remain inexpensive at 6.5x/5.4x FY24E/FY25 EV/EBITDA. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at 6.5x/5.4x FY24E/FY25E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year average one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 9x). We value JKLC at 7.5x Sep’24 EV/EBITDA (v/s Mar’24 earlier) to arrive at our TP of INR730 (from INR640 earlier). We maintain our Buy rating.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    J K Lakshmi Cement - 05-11-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #J K Lakshmi Cement #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 7, 2022 10:38 pm