Buy J K Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 590: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Lakshmi Cement

Higher volumes (13% above our estimate) and lower costs (-9% QoQ and 10% lower than our estimate) helped JKLC post an EBITDA of INR2.8b (est. INR1.8b) and EBITDA/t of INR879 (est. INR636). Adjusted profit (adjusted for deferred taxes) stood at INR1.13b (est. INR897m). A sharp reduction in other expense was due to lower fixed and ad spends. We raise our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimate by 9%/7%, which leads to an EPS increase of 7%/4%. JKLC’s expansion plan in North India, via its subsidiary Udaipur Cement Works (UCWL), is likely to be commissioned by Mar’24, which offers growth visibility in the medium-term. Given the inexpensive valuation (4x FY24E EV/EBITDA), we maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

The stock trades at 5.2x/4x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA. We value JKLC at 7x FY24E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR590. We maintain our Buy rating

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More