 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy J K Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 590: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
May 21, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on J K Lakshmi Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Lakshmi Cement

Higher volumes (13% above our estimate) and lower costs (-9% QoQ and 10% lower than our estimate) helped JKLC post an EBITDA of INR2.8b (est. INR1.8b) and EBITDA/t of INR879 (est. INR636). Adjusted profit (adjusted for deferred taxes) stood at INR1.13b (est. INR897m). A sharp reduction in other expense was due to lower fixed and ad spends. We raise our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimate by 9%/7%, which leads to an EPS increase of 7%/4%. JKLC’s expansion plan in North India, via its subsidiary Udaipur Cement Works (UCWL), is likely to be commissioned by Mar’24, which offers growth visibility in the medium-term. Given the inexpensive valuation (4x FY24E EV/EBITDA), we maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

The stock trades at 5.2x/4x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA. We value JKLC at 7x FY24E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR590. We maintain our Buy rating

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #J K Lakshmi Cement #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: May 21, 2022 07:52 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.