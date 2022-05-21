Buy J K Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 590: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Lakshmi Cement
Higher volumes (13% above our estimate) and lower costs (-9% QoQ and 10% lower than our estimate) helped JKLC post an EBITDA of INR2.8b (est. INR1.8b) and EBITDA/t of INR879 (est. INR636). Adjusted profit (adjusted for deferred taxes) stood at INR1.13b (est. INR897m). A sharp reduction in other expense was due to lower fixed and ad spends. We raise our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimate by 9%/7%, which leads to an EPS increase of 7%/4%. JKLC’s expansion plan in North India, via its subsidiary Udaipur Cement Works (UCWL), is likely to be commissioned by Mar’24, which offers growth visibility in the medium-term. Given the inexpensive valuation (4x FY24E EV/EBITDA), we maintain our Buy rating.
Outlook
The stock trades at 5.2x/4x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA. We value JKLC at 7x FY24E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR590. We maintain our Buy rating
