    Buy J K Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 590: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on J K Lakshmi Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 21, 2022

    Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Lakshmi Cement


    Higher volumes (13% above our estimate) and lower costs (-9% QoQ and 10% lower than our estimate) helped JKLC post an EBITDA of INR2.8b (est. INR1.8b) and EBITDA/t of INR879 (est. INR636). Adjusted profit (adjusted for deferred taxes) stood at INR1.13b (est. INR897m). A sharp reduction in other expense was due to lower fixed and ad spends. We raise our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimate by 9%/7%, which leads to an EPS increase of 7%/4%. JKLC’s expansion plan in North India, via its subsidiary Udaipur Cement Works (UCWL), is likely to be commissioned by Mar’24, which offers growth visibility in the medium-term. Given the inexpensive valuation (4x FY24E EV/EBITDA), we maintain our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at 5.2x/4x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA. We value JKLC at 7x FY24E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR590. We maintain our Buy rating


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    #Buy #J K Lakshmi Cement #Motilal Oswal
    first published: May 21, 2022
