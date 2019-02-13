Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy J K Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 386: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on J K Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 386 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Lakshmi Cement


Volumes increased 9% YoY (+8% QoQ) to 2.31mt (our estimate: 2.13mt). Realizations of INR4,056/t (+2% YoY, +1% QoQ) were in line with our estimate. Revenue grew 12% YoY to INR9.35b (our estimate: INR8.6b). Margins impacted by cost push: Cost/t rose 3% YoY (+2% QoQ) to INR3,630 (our estimate: INR3,568) due to higher RM cost/t (due to clinker purchase) and higher other expenses/t. Thus, EBITDA/ton of INR426 (-5% YoY, -1% QoQ) was lower than our estimate of INR485/t. EBITDA increased 4% YoY to INR983m (our estimate: INR1.03b), with the margin at 10.5% (-0.76pp YoY, -0.25pp QoQ). Tax rate stood at 25.4% v/s 32.5% in the year-ago period. PAT, thus, grew 72% YoY to INR148m (our estimate of a loss of INR171m).


Outlook


We lower our FY19 EBITDA estimate by 8% due to higher cost assumption, which leads to an 18% decline in PAT for the year. Our EBITDA estimates for FY20/21 remain largely unchanged, with PAT for FY21 increasing by 6% due to lower depreciation and higher other income. We value JKLC at 8x FY21E EBITDA and arrive at a TP of INR386. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 03:53 pm

tags #Buy #J K Lakshmi Cement #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.