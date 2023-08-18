English
    Buy J K Cement; target of Rs 3600: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on J K Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3600 in its research report dated August 16, 2023.

    August 18, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Cement

    JKCE reported consolidated EBITDA of INR4.1b vs. estimated INR3.7b in 1QFY24, primarily led by higher other operating income. EBITDA/t stood at INR881 (est. INR802) and adj. PAT was at INR1.24b (est. INR1.17b). Central India plant’s utilization increased to ~75% in 1QFY24 and has started generating EBITDA/t closer to the company’s average level of grey cement business. Profitability of this plant will further improve with the stabilization of WHRS by 3QFY24 and an increase in AFR usage.

    Outlook

    We largely maintain our FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates. We prefer JKCE for its steady expansion and better execution compared to peers. We maintain BUY with a TP of INR3,600, valued at 14x FY25E EV/EBITDA.

