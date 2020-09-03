172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-j-k-cement-target-of-rs-1710-motilal-oswal-5793641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy J K Cement; target of Rs 1710: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on J K Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1710 in its research report dated September 02, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on J K Cement


J K Cement (JKCE)'s 1QFY21 result highlights market share gains for the company, led by ~50% capacity expansion in North India. Volumes declined 19% YoY v/s industry decline of ~30% YoY. While we raise our FY21E EPS by 10% to factor lower fixed costs, our FY22 estimates are largely unchanged. We reiterate Buy on a 17% EPS CAGR over FY20-22E, driven by capacity-led volume growth.



Outlook


Our TP of INR1,710 is based on FY22 EV/EBITDA of 10x for the White Cement business and 9x for the Grey Cement business. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 04:17 pm

tags #Buy #J. K. Cement #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

