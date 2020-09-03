Buy J K Cement; target of Rs 1710: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on J K Cement

J K Cement (JKCE)'s 1QFY21 result highlights market share gains for the company, led by ~50% capacity expansion in North India. Volumes declined 19% YoY v/s industry decline of ~30% YoY. While we raise our FY21E EPS by 10% to factor lower fixed costs, our FY22 estimates are largely unchanged. We reiterate Buy on a 17% EPS CAGR over FY20-22E, driven by capacity-led volume growth.

Outlook

Our TP of INR1,710 is based on FY22 EV/EBITDA of 10x for the White Cement business and 9x for the Grey Cement business. Maintain Buy.

