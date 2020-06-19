App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy J K Cement; target of Rs 1450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on J K Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on J K Cement


J K Cement’s (JKCE) 4QFY20 results reflect the benefit of its high exposure to North India, our preferred regional market. EBITDA increased 24% YoY due to higher realization (7% YoY) and decline in costs (4% YoY) despite 7% drop in volumes owing to the COVID-19 impact. We maintain our EBITDA estimates, but raise FY21/ FY22E EPS estimates to factor in lower finance costs on account of lower debt. We reiterate Buy on expected strong volume and earnings growth driven by expansion.



Outlook


We arrive at a target price of INR1,450/share valuing the white cement business at 10x FY22E EV/EBITDA and the grey cement business at 8x FY22E EV/EBITDA. Maintain Buy.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2020 05:42 pm

