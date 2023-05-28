English
    Buy J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 2450: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2450 in its research report dated May 25, 2023.

    May 28, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

    J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JBCP) Q4FY23 EBITDA growth of 31% YoY was broadly in-line with our estimates, aided by strong revenue growth across domestic formulation (+29% YoY) and contract manufacturing business (+18% YoY) along with higher GMs. We believe JBCP will continue with its growth momentum driven by 1) geographical expansion of legacy brands 2) improvement in MR productivity 3) scale up in Sanzyme, Azmarda and Razel franchise 4) launch of new products & therapies 5) scaling up contract manufacturing business and 6) improvement in FCF generation. Over FY23-25E we expect EPS CAGR of 31%. At CMP, the stock is trading at 21x FY25E P/E adjusted for ESOP and amortization charges.


    Outlook

    We maintain our ‘BUY’ rating with revised TP of Rs2,450/share (Rs2,350 earlier) as we roll forward, valuing at 25x FY25E EPS adjusted for ESOP and amortization charges.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    May 28, 2023