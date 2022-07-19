Buy J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1950: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

We initiate coverage on JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCP) with ‘BUY’ rating and TP of Rs.2050. JBCP is one of India’s fastest growing mid-sized Indian pharma company having superior return ratios such as ROCE 26% and ROIC 30% by FY24E. The company has shown sustainable growth momentum driven by 1) geographical expansion of legacy brands - Cilacar, Rantac, Nicardia and Metrogyl, 2) improvement in MR productivity 3) Sanzyme and Azmarda acquisition 4) launch of new products and therapies 5) scaling up contact manufacturing business (expected ~13% revenue CAGR in CMO biz over FY22-24E) and 6) improvement in FCF generation (~Rs6bn FCF over FY22-24E). JBCP’s strong positioning in domestic markets and focus on scaling emerging opportunities in exports segment, places it in an advantageous position to ride on near term growth prospects. We expect 22% EPS CAGR over FY22-24E aided by 1) Sanzyme consolidation, 2) price hike in Rantac portfolio, 3) increasing high margin CMO business and 4) continued volume growth in base India portfolio. At CMP, the stock is trading at 19.3x FY24E P/E adjusted for ESOP and amortization charges (30-40% discount to MNC focused Indian companies) also is in-line with some of peers like Ipca, Ajanta and Alkem.



Outlook

Initiate ‘BUY’ at TP of Rs.1,950 (23x FY24E EPS adjusted for ESOP and amortization charges).

