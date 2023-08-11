Buy J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Institute; target of Rs 3000: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JBCP) Q1FY24 EBITDA growth of 34% YoY was 15% above our estimate aided by higher margins. Revenue growth across domestic formulation (+17% YoY) and contract manufacturing business (+19% YoY) continue to remain healthy. We believe JBCP will continue with its growth momentum driven by 1) geographical expansion of legacy brands 2) improvement in MR productivity 3) scale up in Sanzyme, Azmarda and Razel franchise 4) launch of new products & therapies 5) scaling up contract manufacturing business and 6) improvement in FCF generation. Our FY24/25E EPS stands marginally increased by ~3%. We expect EPS CAGR of 33% over FY23-25E.



Outlook

At CMP, the stock is trading at 27x FY25E P/E adjusted for ESOP and amortization charges. We maintain our ‘BUY’ rating with revised TP of Rs3,000/share (Rs2,450 earlier), valuing at 30x (25x earlier) FY25E EPS adjusted for ESOP and amortization charges.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

