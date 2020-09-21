Buy ITD Cementation; target of Rs 68: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on ITD Cementation

ITD numbers were better than expectation on account of execution beat and cost controls. Labour availability has improved to 70-80% of pre-COVID level. Order backlog is robust at Rs 126bn (4.4x FY20 revenue) aided by FYTD21 order wins of Rs 13.5bn. Besides, ITD is L1 in orders worth Rs 15bn (total order book at Rs 141bn). Although, NWC days and consolidated net debt (Rs 3bn vs Rs 1.8bn at FY20-end) have increased QoQ, balance sheet remains robust.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on ITD with an unchanged target price of Rs 68/sh, (1) given large order book (~4.4x FY20 revenue), (2) strong balance sheet and (3) bottom valuation (6.8x 2 yr fwd EPS).

