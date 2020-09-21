172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-itd-cementation-target-of-rs-68-hdfc-securities-5865561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITD Cementation; target of Rs 68: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ITD Cementation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 68 in its research report dated September 19, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on ITD Cementation


ITD numbers were better than expectation on account of execution beat and cost controls. Labour availability has improved to 70-80% of pre-COVID level. Order backlog is robust at Rs 126bn (4.4x FY20 revenue) aided by FYTD21 order wins of Rs 13.5bn. Besides, ITD is L1 in orders worth Rs 15bn (total order book at Rs 141bn). Although, NWC days and consolidated net debt (Rs 3bn vs Rs 1.8bn at FY20-end) have increased QoQ, balance sheet remains robust.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on ITD with an unchanged target price of Rs 68/sh, (1) given large order book (~4.4x FY20 revenue), (2) strong balance sheet and (3) bottom valuation (6.8x 2 yr fwd EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 21, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #ITD Cementation #Recommendations

