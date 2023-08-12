Buy ITD Cementation; target of Rs 230 : HDFC Securities

Buy

HDFC Securities' research report on ITD Cementation

ITD Cementation (ITD) reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of INR 18.3bn, beating our estimates on all fronts. EBITDA margin: 8.8% (+66/-17bps YoY/QoQ), vs. our estimate of 9.0%, owing to under-absorption of overheads, partly offset due to lower input and raw material prices and lower employee expenses. With an order inflow (OI) of INR 2.5bn in Q1FY24 (-96/-65% YoY/QoQ, vs. FY24 guidance of INR 80bn+), the order book (OB), as of Jun’23, stood at INR 185.2bn (~3.6x FY23 revenue). The OB is well-diversified, providing a natural hedge from a slowdown in any particular business segment. The net D/E, as of Jun’23, stood at 0.49x vs. 0.22x as of Mar’23. ITD guided for FY24 revenue of INR 70bn+ (vs. INR 65-68bn earlier) with an EBITDA margin above 9%. With a capex of INR 0.9bn in Q1FY24 towards construction plants and equipment, FY24 capex will be at ~INR 1.5-2bn.

Outlook

Given the better margin profile and stronger execution, we have recalibrated our estimates higher and increased our PE multiple from 10x to 11x. We reiterate BUY, with an increased TP of INR 230/sh (11x Jun-25E EPS).

