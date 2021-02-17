Buy ITD Cementation; target of Rs 106: HDFC Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on ITD Cementation

While ITD saw robust execution (Rs 7.9bn, +12%/+43% YoY/QoQ, 13% beat), margins have still not normalised to pre-COVID levels (9%, -9/+922 bps YoY/QoQ, vs 10.8% HSIE est.). Labour availability has fully normalised. Order backlog is robust at Rs 130bn (4.5x FY20 revenue), aided by FYTD21 order wins of Rs ~40bn. Although consolidated net debt (Rs 4.4bn vs Rs 3.4bn at 2QFY21) has increased QoQ, the balance sheet remains robust at 0.4x net D/E, as cash utilisation has gone up.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on ITD with an unchanged target price of Rs 106/sh, (1) given large order book (~4.5x FY20 revenue), (2) strong balance sheet and (3) supportive valuation (6.1x FY23E EPS). No change in our financial estimates.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.