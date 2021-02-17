MARKET NEWS

Buy ITD Cementation; target of Rs 106: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ITD Cementation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 106 in its research report dated February 16, 2021.

February 17, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on ITD Cementation


While ITD saw robust execution (Rs 7.9bn, +12%/+43% YoY/QoQ, 13% beat), margins have still not normalised to pre-COVID levels (9%, -9/+922 bps YoY/QoQ, vs 10.8% HSIE est.). Labour availability has fully normalised. Order backlog is robust at Rs 130bn (4.5x FY20 revenue), aided by FYTD21 order wins of Rs ~40bn. Although consolidated net debt (Rs 4.4bn vs Rs 3.4bn at 2QFY21) has increased QoQ, the balance sheet remains robust at 0.4x net D/E, as cash utilisation has gone up.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on ITD with an unchanged target price of Rs 106/sh, (1) given large order book (~4.5x FY20 revenue), (2) strong balance sheet and (3) supportive valuation (6.1x FY23E EPS). No change in our financial estimates.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #ITD Cementation #Recommendations
first published: Feb 17, 2021 02:10 pm

