App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITD Cementation India; target of Rs 67: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ITD Cementation India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 67 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITD Cementation India


ITCE’s posted strong operating performance in 4QFY20 led by robust execution (up 25% YoY) resulting into stellar EBIDTA margins of 11.4%. In a phased manner, the company has commenced operations at its major project-sites and is currently operating at 50-55% efficiency. However, execution is taking a hit as only 50% of labour (8,500 vs 18,500) is available. Further, due to Covid-19 and nationwide lockdown, the execution for Rs40-45bn projects pertaining to some of its clients have been delayed to 3QFY21 (vs earlier expectation of 1Q). Given a strong balance sheet and cash flow position, the company has not availed any moratorium on its loans.



Outlook


ITD Cementation (ITCE) is a dominant player in the urban infra space with a MNC parentage. We remain positive on the company given it’s a) healthy and diversified order book (Rs117.4bn as on 4QFY20) b) strong execution capabilities c) lean balance sheet (D/E of 0.4x) d) advanced technology and skilled labour derived from the strong MNC parentage. At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 21.4x/7.4x on FY21E/FY22E EPS and is trading at an EV of 4.3x/3.5x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs67.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 10:58 am

tags #Buy #ITD Cementation India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 140

10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 140

MP govt rubbishes reports of COVID-19 found in chicken

MP govt rubbishes reports of COVID-19 found in chicken

Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.