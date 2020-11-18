PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITD Cementation India; target of Rs 67: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ITD Cementation India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 67 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITD Cementation India


ITD cementation reported operational losses during the quarter despite healthy execution as the company made provisions of expected losses on account of extended timelines and additional costs due to the pandemic, (and not unlikely to be compensated by the clients). However, execution witnessed sharp pick-up on the back of labour availability approaching pre-covid levels. With operational efficiency across projects likely to normalize by 4QFY21, recent projects (Rs30bn) entering execution stage, robust order inflows and strong bid pipeline, execution momentum is expected to be strong in H2FY21. ITD Cementation (ITCE) is a dominant player in urban infra space with an MNC parentage. We remain positive on the company given it’s a) healthy and diversified order book (Rs119.2bn as at 2QFY21) b) strong execution capabilities c) lean balance sheet (D/E of 0.6x) d) advanced technology and skilled labour derived from the strong MNC parentage.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 21.5x/ 7.5x on FY21E/ FY22E EPS and is trading at an EV of 4.3x/ 3.5x FY21E/ FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs67 (Same as earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Buy #ITD Cementation India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.