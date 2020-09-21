Buy ITD Cementation India; target of Rs 67: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITD Cementation India

ITD Cementation (ITCE) posted a decent set of numbers with revenues coming above our and street estimates despite impact of Covid-19 pandemic and low labour availability. Company is ramping up execution across project sites with labour availability already reaching ~75% pre-covid levels. Working capital levels have been sustained due to higher collections during the quarter. With labour force expected to reach pre-covid levels post monsoon and higher margin contribution from recently commenced projects (worth Rs50bn), strong operating performance is expected from 2HFY21E. ITD Cementation (ITCE) is a dominant player in urban infra space with an MNC parentage. We remain positive on the company given it’s a) healthy and diversified order book (Rs113.4bn as on 1QFY21) b) strong execution capabilities c) lean balance sheet (D/E of 0.4x) d) advanced technology and skilled labour derived from the strong MNC parentage.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 22.2x/7.7x on FY21E/FY22E EPS and is trading at an EV of 4.4x/3.6x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs67.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.