Buy ITD Cementation, India; target of Rs 63: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on ITD Cementation, India

The short-term disruption notwithstanding (on the continuing Covid-19 impact), strong revenue assurance and significantly de-levered balance sheet mean ITDC’s mid- to long-term prospects are bright. Also, past projects (with adverse developments) gradually making way for recently-added orders make a case for better performance ahead. We retain our Buy rating as the strong OB and de-levered balance sheet would help weather Covid-riddled challenges.

Outlook

Adjusting for the Covid-impact, FY21e earnings are ~57% lower (~10% for FY22). On such lowered estimates and pruned multiple (9x FY22 EPS, against 10x earlier), our target price stands revised to `63 (from `77 earlier). At present, the stock (excl. investments) trades at 7.1x FY22e EPS. Risk: Prolonged Covid-19 impact.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

