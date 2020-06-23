App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITD Cementation, India; target of Rs 63: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on ITD Cementation, India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 63 in its research report dated June 20, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on ITD Cementation, India


The short-term disruption notwithstanding (on the continuing Covid-19 impact), strong revenue assurance and significantly de-levered balance sheet mean ITDC’s mid- to long-term prospects are bright. Also, past projects (with adverse developments) gradually making way for recently-added orders make a case for better performance ahead. We retain our Buy rating as the strong OB and de-levered balance sheet would help weather Covid-riddled challenges.



Outlook


Adjusting for the Covid-impact, FY21e earnings are ~57% lower (~10% for FY22). On such lowered estimates and pruned multiple (9x FY22 EPS, against 10x earlier), our target price stands revised to `63 (from `77 earlier). At present, the stock (excl. investments) trades at 7.1x FY22e EPS. Risk: Prolonged Covid-19 impact.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #India #ITD Cementation #Recommendations

