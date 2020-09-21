Buy ITD Cementation, India; target of Rs 63: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on ITD Cementation, India

With the worst of the Covid’19-caused disruptions likely dealt with in Q1, ITDC’s recent strong order addition (hence, augmented OB) imply bright prospects. The balance sheet too is in shape to reap the benefits of an augmented OB. Receipts from pending mobilisation advances from the recent orders would help. The near-complete status for some past projects would mean the drag from them on overall profitability would soon subside, and make way for better return ratios ahead. We retain our Buy rating owing to the strong OB, healthy opportunity landscape and comforting liquidity to scale up operations.

Outlook

We largely retain our assumptions for the future, but FY21e earnings are ~0.7% higher, and ~0.2% for FY22e as we incorporate actuals from the FY20 annual report. On our slightly revised estimates, the stock is available at a PER of 7.2x FY22e, against our (Rs63 a share, unchanged) TP-implied 9x.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.