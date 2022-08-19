English
    Buy ITD Cementation India; target of Rs 108: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on ITD Cementation India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 108 in its research report dated August 17, 2022.

    August 19, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on ITD Cementation India


    ITD cementation (ITCE) reported a mixed set of numbers, with a strong 33% YoY revenue growth at Rs11bn led by robust execution. EBITDA margins remained under pressure owing to elevated commodity prices and low margin Bangalore metro project. Order inflow came it at all time high of Rs60bn in 1Q taking the order book to 206.4bn providing revenue visibility for next 4-5 years. With strong order book position, healthy bid pipeline (Rs80bn) and improved liquidity position, management has maintained its guidance of 20-25% revenue growth in FY23E.



    Outlook


    We maintain ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with a TP of Rs108, assigning a 10x multiple to its FY24E EPS of Rs10.8.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ITD Cementation India - 180822 - yes

    first published: Aug 19, 2022 04:20 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.