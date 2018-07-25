App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC, target Rs 312: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 283-286 for the upside target of Rs 312 levels and a stop loss below Rs 267.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shitij Gandhi

SMC Global Securities

After giving a breakout above the falling wedge pattern, ITC witnessed sharp up move in the recent past to test Rs 287 levels in Tuesday’s session.

Additionally, the breakout above the inverted head and shoulder pattern has also been observed in the stock which will support for next up move in prices.

On the weekly charts as well, the stock has given a breakout above the key resistance level after prolonged consolidation in a broader range of Rs 250-280.

All the factors are supporting for the next up move in prices. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 283-286 for the upside target of Rs 312 levels and a stop loss below Rs 267.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
