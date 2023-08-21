English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ITC; target of Rs 535: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on ITC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 535 in its research report dated August 15, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 21, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on ITC

    ITC reported healthy cigarette volume growth of ~8% in 1QFY24 vs. our estimate of 5%. The 3-year/4-year average volume CAGRs stood at 21.7%/7.0%, indicating strong demand momentum. With no material increase in Cigarette GST/National Calamities Duty, the volume growth outlook remains healthy. Unlike its staple peers, ITC has consistently posted impressive performance in the Other FMCG business (16% revenue growth and margin improvement despite elevated RM costs compared to pre-pandemic levels). The Agri business faced setbacks due to export restrictions, while the Paper segment was affected by demand issues, competition from China, lower pulp prices, and higher input costs. However, the Hotels segment reported a robust performance. We maintain BUY on ITC as we believe its earnings visibility remains better than peers’.


    Outlook

    At a time when uncertainty looms over the industry, led by high inflation, unpredictable monsoons and continued weak rural sales, ITC’s recovery in Cigarette volumes offer decent earnings visibility at reasonable valuations and attractive dividend yield. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR535, based on 28x FY25E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ITC - 21 -08 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ITC #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 02:48 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!