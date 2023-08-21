Buy ITC; target of Rs 535: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on ITC

ITC reported healthy cigarette volume growth of ~8% in 1QFY24 vs. our estimate of 5%. The 3-year/4-year average volume CAGRs stood at 21.7%/7.0%, indicating strong demand momentum. With no material increase in Cigarette GST/National Calamities Duty, the volume growth outlook remains healthy. Unlike its staple peers, ITC has consistently posted impressive performance in the Other FMCG business (16% revenue growth and margin improvement despite elevated RM costs compared to pre-pandemic levels). The Agri business faced setbacks due to export restrictions, while the Paper segment was affected by demand issues, competition from China, lower pulp prices, and higher input costs. However, the Hotels segment reported a robust performance. We maintain BUY on ITC as we believe its earnings visibility remains better than peers’.



Outlook

At a time when uncertainty looms over the industry, led by high inflation, unpredictable monsoons and continued weak rural sales, ITC’s recovery in Cigarette volumes offer decent earnings visibility at reasonable valuations and attractive dividend yield. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR535, based on 28x FY25E EPS.

