Buy ITC; target of Rs 485: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ITC

ITC reported healthy cigarette volume growth of ~12% v/s expectation of 13%. The 3-year/4-year average volume growth stood at 9.3%/4.3%, indicating strong demand momentum. With no material increase in cigarette GST/national calamities duty in the recent budget, the volume growth outlook remains healthy. Unlike its staples peers, ITC has reported consistent impressive performance in its Other FMCG business (~19% revenue growth and margin improvement despite elevated RM costs), along with robust performance in Hotels. ITC’s earnings visibility remains better than peers’. Maintain BUY.

Outlook

The key challenges for ITC – an extremely punitive tax regime of the past, Covid-related disruption and commodity cost inflation – now seem to be receding. We maintain BUY rating with a TP of INR485.

