    Buy ITC; target of Rs 485: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on ITC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 485 in its research report dated May 18, 2023.

    May 20, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST
    ITC reported healthy cigarette volume growth of ~12% v/s expectation of 13%. The 3-year/4-year average volume growth stood at 9.3%/4.3%, indicating strong demand momentum. With no material increase in cigarette GST/national calamities duty in the recent budget, the volume growth outlook remains healthy. Unlike its staples peers, ITC has reported consistent impressive performance in its Other FMCG business (~19% revenue growth and margin improvement despite elevated RM costs), along with robust performance in Hotels. ITC’s earnings visibility remains better than peers’. Maintain BUY.

    The key challenges for ITC – an extremely punitive tax regime of the past, Covid-related disruption and commodity cost inflation – now seem to be receding. We maintain BUY rating with a TP of INR485.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

