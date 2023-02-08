 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy ITC; target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

Feb 08, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on ITC

ITC posted yet another quarter of strong performance in Q3FY2023 with revenue (excluding the agri business) up 17.5% and PAT up 21%, with sharp 619 bps y-o-y improvement in OPM to 38.4% (improved by 400 bps q-o-q). Cigarette business sales volumes grew by ~15% in Q3. With no significant tax rate hike on cigarettes in the Union Budget, the volume growth momentum is expected to sustain in the coming quarters. Non-cigarette FMCG business grew by 18% with EBIDTA margin improving to 10%. With a strong focus on innovations and distribution expansion growth momentum in non-cigarette FMCG business to sustain. Hotel business will continue to outperform on strong industry tailwinds.

Outlook

Despite strong run-up in ITC’s stock price in recent times, valuations at 25x/23x/20x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E looks attractive in the backdrop strong earnings growth visibility. We maintain our Buy rating with revised PT of Rs. 450.