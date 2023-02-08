Buy ITC; target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on ITC

ITC posted yet another quarter of strong performance in Q3FY2023 with revenue (excluding the agri business) up 17.5% and PAT up 21%, with sharp 619 bps y-o-y improvement in OPM to 38.4% (improved by 400 bps q-o-q). Cigarette business sales volumes grew by ~15% in Q3. With no significant tax rate hike on cigarettes in the Union Budget, the volume growth momentum is expected to sustain in the coming quarters. Non-cigarette FMCG business grew by 18% with EBIDTA margin improving to 10%. With a strong focus on innovations and distribution expansion growth momentum in non-cigarette FMCG business to sustain. Hotel business will continue to outperform on strong industry tailwinds.

Outlook

Despite strong run-up in ITC’s stock price in recent times, valuations at 25x/23x/20x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E looks attractive in the backdrop strong earnings growth visibility. We maintain our Buy rating with revised PT of Rs. 450.

