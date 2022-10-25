 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ITC; target of Rs 400: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Oct 25, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ITC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on ITC

ITC’s sales growth momentum was better than expected across businesses in 2QFY23. Estimated Cigarette volume growth of 21% YoY was a positive surprise and resulted in a three-year volume CAGR of 5.1%. The higher-thanexpected contribution from the high-margin Cigarettes business resulted in a 250bp beat on our EBITDA margin estimates, which came in at 36.4%. As highlighted in our upgrade to Buy note as well as our FY22 annual report note, strong earnings momentum (18% EPS CAGR over FY22-FY24 v/s ~5% in the preceding five years) is being driven by healthy performance from Cigarettes in a stable tax environment, strong recovery in Hotels business profitability, and continued good performance of FMCG-Others. Allied with better capital allocation and continued healthy dividend payouts, the path towards high 20’s/early 30’s RoE is visible.

Outlook

We assign a 22x EPS multiple and roll forward to Sep’24E earnings. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR400.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ITC - 211022 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ITC #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:36 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.