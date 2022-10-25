Buy ITC; target of Rs 400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ITC

ITC’s sales growth momentum was better than expected across businesses in 2QFY23. Estimated Cigarette volume growth of 21% YoY was a positive surprise and resulted in a three-year volume CAGR of 5.1%. The higher-thanexpected contribution from the high-margin Cigarettes business resulted in a 250bp beat on our EBITDA margin estimates, which came in at 36.4%. As highlighted in our upgrade to Buy note as well as our FY22 annual report note, strong earnings momentum (18% EPS CAGR over FY22-FY24 v/s ~5% in the preceding five years) is being driven by healthy performance from Cigarettes in a stable tax environment, strong recovery in Hotels business profitability, and continued good performance of FMCG-Others. Allied with better capital allocation and continued healthy dividend payouts, the path towards high 20’s/early 30’s RoE is visible.



Outlook

We assign a 22x EPS multiple and roll forward to Sep’24E earnings. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR400.

