    Buy ITC; target of Rs 400: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on ITC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on ITC


    ITC’s sales growth momentum was better than expected across businesses in 2QFY23. Estimated Cigarette volume growth of 21% YoY was a positive surprise and resulted in a three-year volume CAGR of 5.1%. The higher-thanexpected contribution from the high-margin Cigarettes business resulted in a 250bp beat on our EBITDA margin estimates, which came in at 36.4%. As highlighted in our upgrade to Buy note as well as our FY22 annual report note, strong earnings momentum (18% EPS CAGR over FY22-FY24 v/s ~5% in the preceding five years) is being driven by healthy performance from Cigarettes in a stable tax environment, strong recovery in Hotels business profitability, and continued good performance of FMCG-Others. Allied with better capital allocation and continued healthy dividend payouts, the path towards high 20’s/early 30’s RoE is visible.



    Outlook


    We assign a 22x EPS multiple and roll forward to Sep’24E earnings. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR400.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:36 pm
