Buy ITC; target of Rs 383: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on ITC

ITC’s revenues grew by 15% (exp. 11%) driven by non-cigarette portfolio growing by 17% (exp. 13%). Cigarette (cig) revenues grew by 9.6% (exp.8.5%) driven by 7 year high volume growth of ~7.5% (exp. 6%; -4% in 3QFY18). Although cig. EBIT growth was a tad bit slower at 8.8%. EBITDA/ APAT grew by 11/14% vs. exp. of 12/11%. The co. clocked its fastest APAT growth in 17 quarters!

Outlook

Reiterate BUY. Our TP is Rs 383, at 32x Dec-20E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.