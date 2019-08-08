App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 367: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 367 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC


We are cutting FY20 and FY21 EPS estimates of ITC by 2.1% and 3.7% following disappointing cigarette volume growth of 2.5%. We believe that coming quarters in FY20 will show low single digit volume growth given 6.5-7.5% volume growth in base quarters, and challenging consumer environment. FMCG business has reported 5.9% (up 150bps YoY) which reinforces our confidence of double digit EBIDTA margins over next 3-5 years. Although ITC is likely to face near term headwinds in demand, long term outlook looks promising given sustained innovations new launches in snacking and dairy. Paperboard business is in fine fettle given gains from steady prices and benign input costs. Hotels ARR and occupancy indicates steady improvement in profits, however we are far off from pre 2009 profitability. ITC trades at 21.5xFY21 EPS, ~40% discount to our coverage universe with 2.2% dividend yield. Risk reward remains favorable, although returns might be back ended due to poor visibility on cigarette volume growth.


Outlook


Retain "Buy" with SOTP based target price of Rs367 (Rs369 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 8, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #Buy #ITC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

