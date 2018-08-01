App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 367: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 367 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on ITC


ITC’s net revenues  grew by 13.5% (exp of 8.2%) beating estimates for all segments except Paper business. Cigarette value growth was at ~9% (exp. 8%) with volume growth of ~1% (exp. flat). EBITDA/ APAT grew by 7/10% vs. exp. of 12/10%.  ITC has consistently improved cigarette performance after seeing steep rise in taxes in FY18.  As per the management, cigarette volume trajectory is gradually improving.  Therefore, we believe ITC can deliver low-mid single digit volume growth in the coming 3-4 quarters supported by favourable base (-6/-4-3%  in  2Q/3Q/4QFY19)  and  expectation  of  no  steep rise in taxes (healthy GST collections).


Outlook


At 26x FY20E EPS, ITC trades at an unfair  discount of ~35% to the sector. Reiterate BUY. Our TP is Rs 367, at 32x Jun-20E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #ITC #Recommendations

