you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 364: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 364 in its research report dated January 23, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC


ITC reported a steady quarter with broad-based growth across segments. Cigarette volumes grew a healthy 7.5% with 8.8% EBIT growth as stable prices propelled steady increase in consumer demand. FMCG business reported 41.6% higher EBIDTA led by strong traction in processed foods and lower losses in personal care despite one off losses on business restructuring in Lifestyle retailing. Paperboard business is in fine fettle given gains from steady prices and benign input costs. Hotels suffered a bit due to lack of marriage season in 3Q and higher depreciation on new properties even as ARR increased by 4-5%. We expect non cigarette business to accelerate on expected margin expansion in FMCG, paper and Hotels business.


Outlook


ITC trades at 22.4xFY21 EPS, 35-40% discount to our coverage universe, which limits downside in the stock. We believe that stable cigarette taxation regime can accelerate volume growth and re-rate the stock. Retain "Buy" with SOTP based target price of Rs364.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 04:21 pm

tags #Buy #ITC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

