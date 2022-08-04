English
    Buy ITC; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated August 02, 2022.

    August 04, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on ITC


    ITC is the biggest cigarettes & second largest FMCG company in India with ~78% of market share in cigarettes & presence in staples, biscuits, noodles, snacks, chocolate, dairy products & personal care products. It is also present in paperboard, printing & packaging business, agri & hotels businesses. The company has more than 200 manufacturing facilities in India. It has a distribution reach of over 6 million retail outlets across various trade channels and strong 25 brands across various categories.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 360 on SOTP basis valuing cigarettes business at 16x FY24 earnings & FMCG business at 6x FY24 sales.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #ITC #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 05:14 pm
