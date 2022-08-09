Buy ITC; target of Rs 352: Geojit

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Geojit's research report on ITC

ITC is a diversified conglomerate with presence in FMCG, hotels, paperboards and specialty papers, packaging, and agri-business. The company directly employs over 36,500 people across businesses. ITC’s standalone revenue in Q1FY23 stood at Rs. 18,164cr, up 41.0% YoY and 11.9% QoQ, led by strong show across operating segments. EBITDA grew 41.5% YoY to Rs. 5,648cr, with a stable EBITDA margin of 31.1% despite input cost pressure. PAT stood at Rs. 4,169cr, up 38.4% YoY and down 0.5% QoQ. The reason for the sequential decline is a fall in other income • The company has a sharp focus on investing in cutting-edge technology, leveraging customer relationships and delivering strong performance across segments. We expect the coming festival season to boost consumption expenditure, which will support growth momentum.

Outlook

Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a rolled forward TP of Rs. 352 based on SOTP valuation.

