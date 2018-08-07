Buy ITC; target of Rs 350: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on ITC

ITC posted its Q1FY19 results which were in line with our estimates, revenue stood at INR 107 Bn (+7.6% YoY). The top line was mainly driven by Food-FMCG, Hotels and Agri segment, which grew by 10.3%, 12% & 14% YoY respectively, this was mainly due to revival in consumer demand and increase in room occupancy rate. EBIDTA stood at INR 42 Bn (+12% YoY), with OPM at 39.2% (+161 bps YoY). Lower operating overheads (-3% YoY) has resulted in better margins. PAT for Q1FY19 stood at INR 28.2 Bn (+10.1% YoY), with NPM at 26.3% (+60 bps YoY). Lower interest expenses (-29.3% YoY) resulted in higher PAT.

Outlook

At the CMP of INR 300, ITC is trading at an P/E of 29.7x for FY20E, we assign a P/E multiple of 34.5x to arrive at a target price of INR 350 recommending a ‘BUY’ rating on the stock representing a potential upside of 16.7%.

