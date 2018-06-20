App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 346: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 346 in its research report dated June 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC


We reiterate BUY on ITC given that the stock is available at 22.4x FY20 EPS (50% discount to large cap consumer names) and offers 2% dividend yield due to FEAR related to cigarette tax increases. However, we expect relatively moderate increase in cigarette taxes in medium term given 1) Rs200bn surplus and robust compensation cess collections in April and May 2018 and 2) 18-40% advalorem component in cigarette GST. We estimate 3% volume growth and double digit EBIT growth in cigarettes given low base and improved product mix. (FY18, 6.6% EBIT growth on 3.3% volume decline). FMCG business is on cusp of sharp improvement in profits (est 2x growth in 3 years) given rising scale and peaked out losses in personal care and Lifestyle retailing. Paperboard business is expected to improve margins given benign input costs, benefits from refurbishment of Décor machine and expected capacity expansion.

Outlook
We expect higher ARR and occupancy rates to improve profitability in Hotels. Lower production and high prices of leaf tobacco in India will drag Agri business, despite some relief from INR depreciation. Retain "Buy" with SOTP based target price of Rs346.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 05:28 pm

tags #Buy #ITC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.