you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 346: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 346 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC


ITC reported 1.5% cigarette volume growth and 8.7% EBIT growth on QoQ improvement in cigarette demand. Stabilization of sales mix and relatively stable taxation regime can result in steady improvement post 17% decline in volumes in past 5 years. We expect FMCG business led by processed foods to show steady increase in profitability given that some of the businesses like Biscuits and Atta have achieved economies of scale and personal care is stabilizing, however Lifestyle retailing would remain a near term drag. Paperboard business is expected to improve margins given benign input costs, benefits from capacity expansions of the Décor machine and revamp of the paperboard machine. We expect higher ARR and occupancy rates to improve profitability in Hotels. Agri business led by leaf tobacco will show slow recovery, despite some relief from INR depreciation.


Outlook


ITC trades at 24.2xFY20 EPS, 40-45% discount to our coverage universe, which limits downside in the stock. Retain "Buy" with SOTP based target price of Rs346. Steep increase in cigarette taxes are a key risk to our call.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:09 pm

tags #Buy #ITC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

