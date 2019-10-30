App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 344: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 344 in its research report dated October 24, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC


ITC has posted another steady quarter with 3% cigarette volume growth in a challenging environment. Overall business momentum is sustained with 6.5% comparable FMCG growth, strong margin outlook in paperboards and sustained margin expansion in FMCG business. Uptick in consumer demand holds key to volume recovery in FMCG even as ITC is gradually inching towards double digit EBIDTA margins over next 3-5 years. Paperboard business is in fine fettle given gains from steady prices and benign input costs. Hotels ARR and occupancy indicates steady improvement in industry dynamics. ITC will gain from deferred tax liability of Rs10.2bn from 2Q to 4Q20.


Outlook


ITC trades at 18.5xFY21 EPS, ~50% discount to our coverage universe with 3% dividend yield and 10.5% PBT CAGR over FY19-22. Risk reward remains favorable, although uncertainty on cigarette taxation remains a drag. Retain "Buy" with SOTP based target price of Rs344.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Read More
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 05:23 pm

tags #Buy #ITC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.