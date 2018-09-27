App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 340: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated September 26, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on ITC


The GST Council is scheduled to meet coming Friday, Sep 28th to, inter alia, decide on a way to raise funds to help re-build Kerala after the state faced massive losses from severe flooding last month (Aug’18). The natural consequence of this is, expectedly, renewed pressure on ITC’s share price. Interestingly, the GST Council may not need any parliamentary approval for this additional levy since Article 279A of the Constitution has already been amended to allow the GST Council to recommend ‘any special rate or rates for a specified period, to raise additional resources during any natural calamity or disaster’. We expect the stock to recover once the event is out of the way this week, as we do not expect the fresh levy to be all that severe (mid to high single-digit price hike would be enough to offset the impact, we believe) and more importantly, we do not think any new tax arising out of this event is a signal of any change in the government’s recent more-benign stance on tobacco taxation.


Outlook


One point we would agree, though, is that frequent calling on tobacco companies to act akin to ‘the lender of last resort’ is not too good for the stock’s PE multiple over the medium-term, since taxes of any kind, once levied, tends to be permanent.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 27, 2018 05:23 pm

