Buy ITC; target of Rs 335: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ITC

Cigarette demand resilient: Demand was quick to recover to pre-pandemic levels after the second COVID wave. Our channel checks suggest that demand continues to remain robust. There has been relative stability with regard to taxes on Cigarettes in recent years. This has enabled ITC to calibrate its price increases to avoid disrupting demand, unlike the higher tax increase environment between FY13 and FY17. If not for the significant impact of the pandemic, we believe volume growth would have been 3-4% v/s 1-2% over the previous decade. With the intensity of further COVID-19 waves decreasing, we now expect a volume growth of 3-4% over the next couple of years, especially if the tax incidence remains benign. The Cigarette mix has been getting richer, aided by innovation, improved local manufacturing of capsule cigarettes, and better last-mile reach. With lower RM inflation and little evidence of downtrading so far, margin resilience is evidently superior to other Consumer categories.

Outlook

We value the stock at 21x FY24E EPS. We arrive at a TP of INR335 per share and upgrade our rating to Buy.

More Info

At 11:30 hrs ITC was quoting at Rs 263.00, down Rs 0.50, or 0.19 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 267.85 and an intraday low of Rs 262.55.

It was trading with volumes of 208,767 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 742,910 shares, a decrease of -71.90 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.73 percent or Rs 1.95 at Rs 263.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 282.30 and 52-week low Rs 200.85 on 20 May, 2022 and 09 July, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.84 percent below its 52-week high and 30.94 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 324,101.63 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More