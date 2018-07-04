Buy ITC; target of Rs 335: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on ITC

The GST Council’s (perhaps unintentional?) u-turn on cigarette taxation immediately post GST rollout ensured that government retained a lion’s share of ITC’s value-addition. Over the past 5 years, 73% of the total value-added by ITC accrued to the government (‘value-added’ defined as the value created by the economic activities of the company and its employees). ITC contributed a cumulative INR 1.5tn (USD 23bn) to the Exchequer over the past 5 years (FY14-18) during which period its own profits were just INR477bn (USD 7.3bn) - share of the government in the value-added by ITC is 3.5x the amount that accrued to the providers of capital. Taking the cigarettes business alone, for every rupee of profit that the cigarettes business earned in FY18, the government made 3.6x. From a CF perspective, ITC managed a 20% growth in cashflow from operations (pre-exceptional basis) despite a mere 6.8% growth in operating profit - a large part of this delta was due to timing of payout of GST liabilities vs excise, as reflected in higher ‘statutory liabilities’ in Mar’18 BS.

We find risk-reward favourable with stock trading at c.50% discount to consumer peers.

