you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 335: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated June 29, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
JM Financial's research report on ITC


The GST Council’s (perhaps unintentional?) u-turn on cigarette taxation immediately post GST rollout ensured that government retained a lion’s share of ITC’s value-addition. Over the past 5 years, 73% of the total value-added by ITC accrued to the government (‘value-added’ defined as the value created by the economic activities of the company and its employees). ITC contributed a cumulative INR 1.5tn (USD 23bn) to the Exchequer over the past 5 years (FY14-18) during which period its own profits were just INR477bn (USD 7.3bn) - share of the government in the value-added by ITC is 3.5x the amount that accrued to the providers of capital. Taking the cigarettes business alone, for every rupee of profit that the cigarettes business earned in FY18, the government made 3.6x. From a CF perspective, ITC managed a 20% growth in cashflow from operations (pre-exceptional basis) despite a mere 6.8% growth in operating profit - a large part of this delta was due to timing of payout of GST liabilities vs excise, as reflected in higher ‘statutory liabilities’ in Mar’18 BS.

Outlook
We find risk-reward favourable with stock trading at c.50% discount to consumer peers.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 04:27 pm

tags #Buy #ITC #JM Financial #Recommendations

