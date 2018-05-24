Buy ITC; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.
ICICI Direct's research report on ITC
ITC posted decline in net revenue (net of excise duty for base quarter and in current quarter) by 4.8% YoY to Rs 10,586.7 crore. Cigarette segment revenue numbers are not comparable. However, FMCG & hotels business saw growth of 5.8% & 5.6%, respectively. Agri business & paperboard segment saw de-growth of 5.7% and 5.2%, respectively. Cigarette volume declined ~2% after the steep price hike taken by company to pass on the GST increase in July 2017 Operating profit grew by 6.9% to Rs 4,144 crore against our estimate of Rs 4,520 crore. Segment wise, cigarettes, hotels, paperboard, FMCG segment EBIT grew 7.6%, 12.8%, 0.9% and 64.2% (on a low base), respectively. Agri segment EBIT declined 8.6% On the back of higher operating profit, net profit grew 9.9% YoY to Rs 2,932.7 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 3,006.2 crore).
Outlook
The stock is attractively placed at the current valuation. We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock price with a target price of Rs 330.
