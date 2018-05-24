Buy ITC; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on ITC

ITC posted decline in net revenue (net of excise duty for base quarter and in current quarter) by 4.8% YoY to Rs 10,586.7 crore. Cigarette segment revenue numbers are not comparable. However, FMCG & hotels business saw growth of 5.8% & 5.6%, respectively. Agri business & paperboard segment saw de-growth of 5.7% and 5.2%, respectively. Cigarette volume declined ~2% after the steep price hike taken by company to pass on the GST increase in July 2017 Operating profit grew by 6.9% to Rs 4,144 crore against our estimate of Rs 4,520 crore. Segment wise, cigarettes, hotels, paperboard, FMCG segment EBIT grew 7.6%, 12.8%, 0.9% and 64.2% (on a low base), respectively. Agri segment EBIT declined 8.6% On the back of higher operating profit, net profit grew 9.9% YoY to Rs 2,932.7 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 3,006.2 crore).

Outlook

The stock is attractively placed at the current valuation. We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock price with a target price of Rs 330.

