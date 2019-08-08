App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 325: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on ITC


1QFY20 PAT of INR3.7b (significantly ahead of estimates), was led by higher treasury gains and lower provisions of INR7.9b (v/s est. of INR10.6b). NII declined 1% YoY to INR17.8b (in-line); however, domestic margins declined 10bp QoQ to 2.9% due to 5bp increase in cost of funds. Other income grew 58% YoY led by treasury gains of INR2.0b. Total income trailed opex growth of 16% YoY, resulting in modest PPoP growth of 6% YoY. C/I ratio stood at 44.6% (v/s 46.6% in 4QFY19). Loan book grew 12% YoY (2% QoQ decline) to INR1.8t while deposits grew 15% YoY to INR2.4t. Share of the RAM advances stood at 60.5% (v/s 56.4% in 1QFY19). CASA deposit growth moderated at 3.5% YoY, leading to a decline in CASA ratio to 34.2% (v/s 35.5% in FY19).


Outlook


We have increased our other income estimates leading to ~17%/14% increase in our FY20/FY21 earnings. Thus, RoA/RoE should improve to 0.6%/11% by FY21E. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of INR250 (0.7x FY21E ABV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:03 pm

tags #Buy #ITC #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.